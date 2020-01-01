'One of the best managers ever' - Guardiola rated highly by Bernardo Silva

The City midfielder was full of praise for his manager, insisting the Spaniard was one of the greatest in his caper

Bernardo Silva paid tribute to Pep Guardiola, labelling the boss "one of the best managers ever".

Guardiola has led City to two Premier League titles, three EFL Cups, an and two Community Shield crowns since his arrival in 2016.

The Spaniard, who has also enjoyed success at and , is widely regarded as one of the best managers of all-time.

Silva lauded the 49-year-old for his impact at the Premier League club, saying: "Personally, I have learned a lot not only from him, but all my team-mates, since I arrived at Manchester City.

"He is one of the best managers ever. It is great to have him with us."

Silva also praised Guardiola for transforming City's playing style, with his side earning 100 points to win the 2017-18 Premier League title in record-breaking fashion.

"I know my team-mates, the influence that he has since he arrived at Manchester City is huge," the international said.

"You could see it with the results, with the titles in the last three seasons. Since I have arrived, we have won plenty of trophies.

"It is not just that, it is the way we play. We think that we make our fans enjoy the way we play – offensive football, creating chances, scoring goals, [playing] attractive football."

Guardiola is contracted at Manchester City until the end of the 2020-21 season but has been linked with a return to Barca after former president and future candidate Joan Laporta said he wanted the manager back at Camp Nou .

Former City winger Trevor Sinclair fears it is only a matter of time before Guardiola returns to his roots, telling talkSPORT: "[Joan] Laporta went in there at Barcelona when Pep was youth team manager and he put Pep up in charge of the first-team, and 14 trophies in four years later… what an amazing partnership.

"You don’t have that kind of partnership with a person at a club you love… Pep is Catalan through and through.

"If you go away, I think your heart will always try and bring you back home and I think if there is one person that can get Pep Guardiola back to Barcelona, it’s Joan Laporta.

"The time scale, 2021 when Pep’s contract finishes, he will want to finish the job and win the with Manchester City, but he may not be able to do that depending on what happens with the UEFA ban.

"And on a human level we know Pep has just lost him mum to coronavirus, and I feel that Barcelona is pulling him home and there’s a good chance he could end up back at Barcelona."