‘One minute you’re happy and next you’re sad’ – Frimpong on being an Arsenal fan after Tottenham defeat

The Gunners opened the scoring in Sunday's North London derby before they were humbled by Jose Mourinho's men

Former midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong has explained what it feels like to be an fan their 2-1 defeat to Hotspur.

Frimpong who played for the Gunners between 2011 and 2014 after developing through their youth ranks, bemoaned the defensive blunder made by David Luiz and Sead Kolasinac which paved way for Spurs’ equaliser on Sunday.

Alexandre Lacazette's stunning strike broke the deadlock at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the 16th minute but the lead was cut short after Luiz failed to clear a back pass from Kolasinac 137 seconds later.

More teams

Son Heung-Min pounced on their mistake and drew Spurs level as both teams were tied until the final 10 minutes of the encounter.

The blunder which led to the equaliser got Frimpong disappointed, and he tagged it as 'shocking defending' between Luiz and Kolasinac.

“What the hell. What’ going on? This is what I was telling you before,” Frimpong was quoted as saying by HITC.

“The defending is shocking. Shocking defending. Shocking defending for professional footballers.

“Shocking, David Luiz and Kolasinac. Shocking. I mean this is what it feels like to be an Arsenal fan. One minute you are happy and the next minute you are sad. It is what it is.”

Toby Alderweireld completed the turnaround for Jose Mourinho’s side with his header off Son’s corner-kick in the 81st minute which secured their 2-1 victory.

The result was Arsenal’s loss in their last six games in all competitions and it was a setback in their race for European football qualification.

Frimpong retired from football at the age of 27 in March 2019 after struggling with recurring knee problems.

Article continues below

The former Black Stars midfielder made six Premier League appearances for Arsenal before leaving for Championship outfit Barnsley in 2014.

The 28-year-old who was born in Kumasi, played for U16 and U17 teams before pledging his allegiance to Ghana in 2011.

He made his only appearance for the Black Stars against Sudan during a Fifa World Cup qualifying match in 2013.