'One laughing eye & one crying eye' - Werner expected 'something more' from failed Chelsea stint

Timo Werner says he left Chelsea with “one laughing eye and one crying eye” after expecting “something more” from a difficult spell in England.

Struggled to make an impact in England

Did win the Champions League

Returned to Germany in summer 2022

WHAT HAPPENED? The forward did become a Champions League winner during his time at Stamford Bridge, but struggled to convince across two seasons that delivered 23 goals in 89 appearances. Steps were retraced to RB Leipzig during the summer transfer window, with the 26-year-old happy to be back in surroundings where he feels comfortable and valued.

WHAT THEY SAID: Werner has told the DFB’s official website of his experience with the Premier League heavyweights: "Personally, it wasn't the very best time. I had imagined something more. I learned a lot, won the Champions League and other trophies.

"I enjoyed the two years abroad very much – and enjoyed London very much. I had one laughing eye and one crying eye. In Leipzig, not everything went so smoothly in the first few weeks, but the football under the new coach suits me very well and prepares me for what is required in the national team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Werner has found the target on four occasions through nine outings for Leipzig, picking up where he left off with a club that he previously hit 95 goals for before heading to west London.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR WERNER? With 24 international goals to his name from 53 caps, Werner is currently on UEFA Nations League duty with his country and will be hoping to see game time against Hungary on Friday and old adversaries England on Monday.