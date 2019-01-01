‘One day, I want to play for Boca' - Arsenal's Torreira reveals South American 'dream'

The Uruguayan has revealed his burning ambition to play for Boca Juniors in the future, having spent the last year at Emirates Stadium

midfielder Lucas Torreira has admitted he "dreams" of playing for South American giants Boca Juniors "one day".

The 23-year-old completed a switch to north London from last summer and has enjoyed an impressive debut season for the Gunners.

The international quickly became a fan favourite under Unai Emery and managed 34 Premier League appearances in total as Arsenal finished fifth in the final standings.

Torreira will also be hoping to contribute in the Europa League final on May 29, with an all-English tie against on the cards.

Arsenal must win the trophy to qualify for next season's , having just missed out on a top-four spot in the English top flight.

Speaking ahead of the showpiece event, the midfield enforcer revealed he hopes to join Boca Juniors in the future, having been a lifelong fan of the club.

The Arsenal star was even in attendance in Madrid back in December as Boca suffered defeat against River Plate in the Copa Libertadores final.

"One day, I want to play for Boca and wear their shirt," Torreira told Fox Sports. "It’s a dream I have had since I was a little kid. It’s no secret, my family and friends know that.

"I was with several friends [at the Copa Libertadores final]. I did not think I was going to suffer so much, I experienced it with a lot of nerves.

"It was not as we wanted, but reaching the final is not something anyone just does. It was a nice show because I had never had the chance to see Boca."

Boca sporting director Nicolas Burdisso was asked about Torreira's comments and responded by squashing any thoughts of a potential transfer swoop this summer.

The Uruguayan is contracted to Arsenal until 2023 and Burdisso says Boca must wait for the "right moment" before making an approach.

"Torreira? It is lovely to hear him talk about the club with such affection but he’s just moved to Arsenal and signing him now is impossible," he said.

"It is one of those cases where the player has to make the first move. We will wait for the right moment."