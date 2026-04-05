On the shoulders of Egypt… Algeria’s youth advance to the Africa Cup of Nations

The Algerian Under-17 national team secured their place at the African Under-17 Championship following a 1-0 victory over Egypt on Sunday evening at the Martyrs of Benina Stadium in Benghazi, Libya, as part of the North African Football Union tournament.

The match’s only goal came in the 47th minute from Abdelrahman Zawi, who gave Les Verts a valuable victory, confirming the team’s rightful place among the elite of African sides in the tournament scheduled to take place in Morocco between 25 April and 15 May, with 16 teams taking part.

With this victory, the Algerian team raised their tally to 7 points, sitting in second place behind leaders Morocco, followed by Egypt on 6 points, with all three qualifying for the tournament.

The tournament, hosted by Libya from 24 March to 5 April, saw the participation of five teams: Libya (the host), Algeria, Morocco, Egypt and Tunisia, in a mini-tournament that determined who would qualify for the continental finals.