Omeruo and Awaziem's Leganes bow to Ramon Azeez's Granada

Three Nigeria stars were on parade at Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes as the newly-promoted side climbed to the summit of the Spanish top-flight table

Ramon Azeez was in action as Granada defeated Kenneth Omeruo and Chidozie Awaziem's 1-0 in Saturday's encounter.

Azeez was in action for 59 minutes as the hosts continued their fine run in the Spanish top-flight with their fourth win in seven league matches.

The international struggled on his fifth La Liga outing this season, managing just a single shot as Antonio Puertas' 28th-minute goal separated both teams in Granada.

Article continues below

On the other end, Omeruo and Awaziem put in a fine defensive shift for Leganes but their contributions were not enough to help Mauricio Pellegrino's avoid a third straight loss in the league.

Omeruo completed the most clearances for the Cucumber Growers [eight] and was also the joint-top tackler for the visitors alongside compatriot Awaziem with three tackles completed.

Granada will be hoping to maintain their winning form when they visit Santiago Bernabeu for their next league outing against on October 5 while Leganes host in next Saturday's La Liga fixture.