Olympiacos vs Tottenham: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Mauricio Pochettino's side open up their Champions League campaign in Greece after losing out in last season's final to Liverpool

Last season’s runners-up begin their 2019-20 cycle with a trip to Piraeus to face Olympiacos on Wednesday.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side have not had a straightforward start to the season but a thumping 4-0 win over at the weekend will have boosted confidence around the club.

Olympiacos, meanwhile, can promise a white-hot welcome for Spurs and after a 5-0 cruise against Volos in the Greek on Saturday, they too have plenty of reasons to be cheerful.

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the UK, the match will be shown on BT Sport 2 and can be streamed via BT Sport Live.

Squads & Team News

Position Olympiacos squad Goalkeepers Sa, Allain, Karargyris Defenders Semedo, Elabdellaoui, Meriah, Tsimikas, Papadopoulos, Torosidis, Cisse, Gaspar Midfielders Camara, Bouchalakis, Benzia, Guilherme, Podence, Masouras, Lovera, Valbuena, Randjelovic Forwards Guerrero, El Arabi

Key man Kostas Fortounis is missing for Olympiacos, having suffered a serious knee injury in July that is set to keep him out until early 2020.

Lazaros Christodoulopoulos is also missing for the hosts but defender Ruben Semedo is set to be cleared for action.

Possible Olympiacos starting XI: Sa; Elabdellaoui, Meriah, Semedo, Tsimikas; Guilherme, Bochalakis; Podence, Valbuena, Masouras; Guerrero.

Position Tottenham Hotspur squad Goalkeepers Lloris, Gazzaniga Defenders Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Walker-Peters, Davies Midfielders Winks, Wanyama, Dier, Sissoko, Alli, Eriksen, Ndombele, Skipp, Lamela Forwards Kane, Son, Lucas, Parrott

Tottenham will have to do without Juan Foyth, Giovani Lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon for their trip to Greece. Furthermore, there are lingering concerns over Davinson Sanchez’s match readiness after recent injury.

Reports have also claimed that neither Serge Aurier nor Danny Rose have travelled, while Christian Eriksen is liable to be pinned to the bench once more.

Possible Tottenham starting XI: Lloris; Walker-Peters, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies; Sissoko, Ndombele; Lucas, Alli, Son; Kane.

Betting & Match Odds

Match Preview

Tottenham face a trip to one of the most notoriously difficult venues in European football as they open their Champions League campaign with a match against Olympiacos on Wednesday.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side thrived in the competition last term, reaching the final only to suffer a 2-0 defeat at the hands of . Nevertheless, they accounted for Dortmund, and along the way.

Spurs seemed to spend much of their run last year flirting with the exit. They needed a last-gasp goal to see off the Dutch side in the semi-finals, a controversial VAR call at the death to dispatch City and muddled their way through their group after a disastrous start.

Pochettino will be aiming for a smoother passage this time around and was buoyed by the manner in which Palace were swatted away at the weekend, with all four goals in a 4-0 win coming in the first half.

“The performance showed we are a good team,” he said. “I'm so happy for the team and happy to build for a really good 21 days, with six games ahead.

“We need to improve a lot and be consistent. There's a lot of work to do.”

Olympiacos, meanwhile, have made a formidable start to the season, showing they are not a side to be treated lightly.

They have won eight of their nine competitive matches this season and have conceded just a solitary goal.

In Champions League qualifying, they were especially impressive at home, easing past 4-0, defeating Basaksehir 2-0 and hammering Krasnodar 4-0 thanks to a flurry of late strikes.

Veteran attacking midfielder Mathieu Valbuena has especially been a player in form, scoring three goals in nine outings this season and laying on another six. The Frenchman has had habit of grabbing vital Champions League goals in the past, notably scoring ’s winner in a 1-0 victory against Liverpool at Anfield in 2007.

Backed by a passionate support, they are not a side that can afford to be discounted.