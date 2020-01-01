Olunga: Kenya forward scores as Kashiwa Reysol see off Iniesta’s Vissel Kobe

The forward is in good scoring form as he tries to win the Golden Boot award of the Japanese top-flight

Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga netted his 12th goal of the J1 League season when he helped Kashiwa Reysol beat Vissel Kobe 3-2 on Wednesday.

Olunga found the back of the net in 77th minute to help Kashiwa Reysol get the lead after going behind in the 45th minute.

Vissel Kobe got the opener through Yuta Goke in the 45th minute but the visitors quickly equalised in the first minute of the second half via Hayato Nakama’s goal. Hiromu Mitsumaru was the provider for the assist that ensured the scores were level.

Olunga, who is a clear contender for the Golden Boot now, can thank Sachiro Toshima for the assist he provided for his 12th league goal deep in the second half.

The Harambee Stars forward had to beat three markers outside the box and managed to create himself enough space to put the ball far away from the reach of Hiroki Iikura in Vissel Kobe’s goal.

The goal, against a Vissel Kobe side that enjoys the services of former stars Andres Iniesta and Thomas Vermaelen, means the former striker has scored in the last seven matches for Kashiwa Reysol in the top league.

Brazilian international Douglas Matos equalised for the star-studded Vissel Kobe in the 89th minute with an assist from Takua Yasui.

Masatoshi Mihara, with an assist from Mitsumaru again, scored the winner for the visitors in the fourth minute of added time. Mihara was a second-half substitute, a vital decision that was made by Brazilian coach Nelsinho Baptista as it paid off and guaranteed them with a hard-fought win.

Kashiwa Reysol were able to hold onto their slim lead despite the home side showing a resurgence with non-stopping attacks late in the game.

There was only one yellow card registered in the encounter and it is Leo Osaki of Vissel Kobe who received it.

The win at Kobe Wing Stadium saw Olunga and teammates move to the fifth place on the log with 19 points. Tokyo FC and Gamba Osaka also have the same number of points but the superior goal difference enjoyed by the 2019 J2 League winners pushes them above their rivals.

Gamba Osaka have a game in hand though.

After a rather faulty start in the top-tier, Kashiwa Reysol have so far stabilised and have recorded five wins in seven matches.

Olunga will be in action again on August 23 when Kashiwa Reysol are expected to tackle Oita Trinita.