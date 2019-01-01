Olmo responds to Man Utd rumours after starring for Spain at U21 Euros

The highly-rated winger, who is currently on the books of Dinamo Zagreb, is another of the emerging talents to have been linked with the Red Devils

Dani Olmo claims to know “absolutely nothing” about reports linking him with a move to , with the U21 star merely looking for regular game time.

The highly-rated winger is among the emerging talents to have been mooted as a possible target for the Red Devils.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already tied up deals for Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, but more arrivals are expected at Old Trafford.

Olmo, who is currently on the books of , has seen his stock rise again this summer.

He caught the eye at the European U21 Championship, claiming the man of the match award in Spain’s 2-1 final triumph over .

Olmo also recorded 12 goals and nine assists for Dinamo last season, to bring him onto the recruitment radar of leading sides across Europe.

He is, however, unaware of there being any substance to the speculation suggesting that he could soon be heading to .

“Honestly, I know absolutely nothing about it," Olmo told Croatian publication T-Portal.

“It’s for my manager Andy Bara and my dad.

“However, I’m not burdened by this.”

Olmo is not opposed to the idea of moving on in the current transfer window but has pointed out that he would only consider a switch to a side that could guarantee him minutes.

He added: “Very simple – [I want] a club where I will play.

“Because I am still young and for me, it is most important that I have minutes.”

Olmo’s agent, Andyja Baru, has talked up the possibility of making a move to United, as he considers the Red Devils to be short of the qualities that a former youth star boasts.

He told Sportske Novosti: “At this point, I can’t comment on it!

Article continues below

“Serious talks start from today, ultimately decided by Dinamo and Olmo, of course.

“I send all interested clubs to Dinamo and when the clubs agree on a fee, I will come to agree on the conditions for Dani.

“Dani can play for any club as he has already shown this at the Euro U21s. When we are talking about Manchester United, they have no such player as Olmo.”