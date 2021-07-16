Olise to Crystal Palace: Can Nigerian wonderkid make his mark under Vieira?

We’re none the wiser as to how Patrick Vieira’s time at the club will pan out, but their latest arrival indicates it will be all shades of fun

If you have a half-hour to spare or some time to pass, a highly recommended activity would be watching Michael Olise play football.

One YouTube search could leave you all smiles at the sheer ease with which the 19-year-old glides past his marker. One moment you have him in your sights and the next he’s slithered past, leaving even the covering defender in his wake.

Reading were undoubted beneficiaries of the maverick’s talent, but his move to Crystal Palace means the returning supporters at Selhurst Park ought to have loads of fun next season.

In a sport that can be monotonous to watch these days, particularly as managers hammer home the need for automatisms that leave little room for individual expression, Olise has the appearance of someone from the 1990s or early 2000s.

A constant theme of the tyro’s highlight reel is how he constantly gets himself out of tight spaces.

It looks easy — and maybe it is to him — but his technique, deft touch, ball retention and playmaking will definitely fascinate fans in 2021/22. One sequence of play against Swansea City sees the teen outmanoeuvre three markers at the touchline with a Cruyff turn and goes past a fourth, despite the player’s attempts to thwart him with a desperate tackle.

The montage switches just as the 19-year-old is about to play a through-ball…and the very next highlight sees Olise suck in his marker with a seemingly heavy touch, letting him believe he has a chance to win back possession, only to dink it over the committed defender.

That’s raw talent. That’s an ultimate entertainer.

In summary: Olise epitomises the E in exciting and the F in fun.

Who should @CPFC new boy Michael Olise represent at senior international level? — Goal Africa (@GoalAfrica) July 16, 2021

Having said that, there’s the need to present a balanced analysis.

The last campaign under Veljko Paunovic was arguably the wunderkind's breakout season and it brought about an increase in productivity. He netted seven times, registered a staggering 12 assists and fashioned out double figures in big chances, smashing previous returns in preceding years.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄 🎥



Head to Palace TV to hear from our new signing 🙌#CPFC | https://t.co/utMcYSlISB — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) July 8, 2021

Given the teenager had hitherto never achieved such numbers, there are obvious doubts about the youngster replicating 19 goal contributions in the Premier League. Frankly, Olise is unlikely to…not in 21/22 at least.

Aside from the obvious difference in the quality of both leagues will be Palace’s analogous approach, despite Patrick Vieira’s inclination to play possession-based football.

Reading were not a possession-hungry side last term, but they did keep the ball better than the average side in the Championship, ranking eighth with an average of 52 percent. By contrast, Palace under Roy Hodgson sat third-bottom averaging 40 percent ball possession.

Whether or not the Arsenal icon can get the Eagles side playing front-foot football remains to be seen, yet the aforementioned suggest the talent will see less of the ball if the Frenchman is unable to preside over a drastic alteration in approach.

In truth, the presence of Wilfried Zaha in South London means this was always likely to be the case, as Eberechi Eze found out last season.

The former Queens Park Rangers man was the stand-out player at the West London club in 2019/20 but shared responsibility with the Ivory Coast star in Hodgson’s final season.

Be that as it may, it didn’t stop the Anglo-Nigerian sporadically showing his talent, evidenced by solo goals in both clashes against relegated Sheffield United which demonstrated his obvious quality.

The playmaker’s long-term injury, Zaha wanting out and Jordan Ayew’s lack of goals raised doubts over Vieira’s attempts to revamp the overall playing style at Palace.

Throw in the squad’s average age as well as the plethora of players expected to depart, and the former Arsenal midfield man faces an uphill task.

Even though the mission ahead will be problematic, the arrival of Olise and the expected signing of Ivory Coast-born centre-back Marc Guehi ought to excite supporters. The former is a 19-year-old attacking midfielder whose talent may light up the top flight for years to come, while the outgoing Chelsea defender is only two years older than the playmaker.

The signings of Michael Olise (19) and Marc Guehi (21) from Chelsea demonstrate Palace's backing of the Vieira project and an inclination to still prosper even if the former Arsenal midfielder oversees an unsuccessful transition. https://t.co/mQ5KeJPIrH — Seye Omidiora (@theReal_SeyE) July 15, 2021

Early indications point to a forward-thinking approach from Palace to buy into their new trainer’s revamp and potentially help the next manager if the incumbent can’t take them through a successful transition.

Of course, the 1998 World Cup winner has to decide on his best formation and Olise’s best position. The youngster featured predominantly in the hole with a license to roam last season, while he played a considerable quantity of matches as a wide playmaker on the right.

Excitingly, the Palace overhaul is slowly taking shape. The Eagles travel to cross-town rivals Chelsea on the opening weekend and an obvious sub-plot will be Vieira’s official bow in the dugout, while Guehi’s return to the European Champions won’t go unnoticed.

It could also be the perfect stage for Olise, a product of the club, to introduce himself to Premier League football at Stamford Bridge.