'He'll definitely score soon' - Manchester United manager Solskjaer confident goals will flow for Rashford

The England international is yet to register a post-lockdown goal but his boss insists he is on course for his best ever season at Old Trafford

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects Marcus Rashford to soon be back among the goals for .

forward Rashford has 22 goals for club and country this season, although he is yet to find the net since top-flight football resumed from its coronavirus hiatus.

United's return to Premier League action at was Rashford's first appearance since suffering a double stress fracture of his back.

Although the 22-year-old supplied a pair of assists for Anthony Martial in last week's 3-0 victory against , he also spurned a pair of glorious chances to get on the scoresheet.

After that match, Solskjaer urged his team to be more clinical as a collective, but he has no concerns over Rashford individually.

"Of course Marcus has been out for a while but I think he's looked sharp, he came on and looked sharp against Norwich," the United boss said ahead of Tuesday's trip to and Hove Albion.

"Against Sheffield United he missed one or two chances but the goals he created is what we're focusing on and he's on his way to his best season ever. I'm looking forward to him getting more minutes and he'll definitely score a goal soon."

The boss on @MarcusRashford : "Marcus has been out for a while but he's looked sharp.



"Against Sheffield United he did miss one or two chances, but we'll focus on the goals he created. He's on his way to his best ever season at United." #MUFC pic.twitter.com/1Mx2TdwXgC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 29, 2020

Rashford appeared as a substitute after the hour as took United to extra-time in Saturday's quarter-final at Carrow Road, with captain Harry Maguire proving a more unlikely matchwinner in the 118th minute.

A semi-final encounter against awaits with United the form team in England – their unbeaten run stretching back 14 games to a mid-January reverse against at Old Trafford.

"The players are working really hard and want to do as well as they can and, for me, as a team we're trying to implement our ideas," Solskjaer said. "Talk about 14 games, we can talk about the next one - go into the next game knowing you've won the previous game. It's a good place to be in."

United are firmly in the hunt for a top-four finish and victory at Brighton would move them level on points with in fifth and two shy of four-placed Chelsea – albeit having played a game more than Frank Lampard's Blues.

"I think every year you're in the is a great experience, for the players it's a step forward," Solskjaer added. "For us it's what we're striving to do, winning trophies, and we need to focus on one game at a time and there are so many teams that want that place.

"We can't get distracted about looking too far ahead and onto the next one."