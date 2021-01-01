Oladapo Afolayan's message to West Ham after sealing Bolton Wanderers move

The Anglo-Nigerian was handed a new deal after delivering impressive performances during his temporary stay at the Hammers

Oladapo Afolayan has voiced his appreciation for West Ham after completing a permanent move to Bolton Wanderers on Friday.

The 23-year-old teamed up with the Hammers in 2018 but struggled for game time and had to make do with loan spells away from the club.

Having previously spent time with Oldham Athletic and Mansfield Town, he joined the Trotters for his third spell away from the Hammers in February.

The forward made 21 appearances for Bolton in League Two and his performances were convincing enough to earn a permanent deal.

Afolayan has thanked the Hammers for the time he spent with the club and expressed his delight with his move to Bolton.

“I want to thank all the staff at the Academy and the Club for giving me the opportunity in professional football. I’ve learnt a lot, had my ups and downs, and developed into the man and player I am today,” Afolayan told the club website.

"I want to thank Dmitri [Halajko], Pottsy (Steve Potts) and all the backroom staff with the team for helping me over the last few seasons, Konch (Paul Konchesky) for helping while I’ve been on loan and all the staff at Chadwell Heath and Rush Green for all the hard work they put in for us every day!

"I’ll always remember my time at the Club, especially my debut, and will keep supporting them from a distance. I wish everyone at the club success in the future!

“I’m delighted to have made the move permanent. Since I joined on loan at the end of January, it has been amazing. For me, it’s the best thing for me to do – to keep playing regularly for a club that has embraced me.

“It was only right for me to repay that loyalty back to the club, back to the manager and the owners, and the fans as well.”

Article continues below

Afolayan has featured forEngland's youth team and but he still eligible to represent Nigeria and previously revealed his readiness to play for the Super Eagles, although he is aware he will have to deliver outstanding club performances to earn a call-up from the three-time African champions.