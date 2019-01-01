Afcon 2019: Ola Aina’s love of rap: Nigeria star shows hidden musical talent
Getty Images
When you mention football and rap, John Barnes no doubt springs to mind – however, Ola Aina is doing his best to join that league.
There's a long history of footballers who have turned their hand to singing and rapping, so Aina’s turn on the mic would not be out of place.
The Torino man is a big fan of UK rapper Irving Adjei (Headie One) – a claim confirmed by Alex Iwobi, and before one of Super Eagles’ training sessions against Cameroon, Aina rapped along to the track ‘The One’.
Watch @NGSuperEagles' @Aina2Ola mime one of @HeadieOne hit tracks ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4wPvaGCr4S— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) July 6, 2019
Aina is expected to feature for Nigeria when they face Cameroon in Saturday’s Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 clash at the Alexandria Stadium.