Okumu misses out, Ngadeu-Ngadjui booked as Gent recover to beat Club Brugge

The Harambee Star did not make the matchday squad as his side recovered from a goal down to collect maximum points at home

Kenya international Joseph Okumu was missing from the matchday squad but his teammate Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui featured for 90 minutes as KAA Gent recovered to beat Club Brugge 2-1 in a Belgian Pro League match on Sunday.

It was the visiting side who took the lead in the 38th minute when Alex Millan converted from the penalty spot but an improved second-half display ensured Gent carried the day as they scored through Julien De Sart in the 63rd minute and Darko Lemajic in the 73rd minute.

The towering Harambee Star, who has managed 463 minutes coming from seven appearances since joining the Belgian side from Swedish side IF Elfsborg, was not named in the matchday squad as Gent started the game on a high note at KAA Gent Stadium.

It was Tarik Tissoudali, who threatened to put Gent ahead in the 23rd minute but after evading his markers including Togolese midfielder Ahoueke Steeve Kevin Denkey, but he failed to beat goalkeeper Thomas Didillon, who moved out of his line to collect the ball.

The home team continued to threaten, and in the 27th minute, another open chance fell to Alessio Castro-Montes but his feeble effort was easily gathered by goalkeeper Didillon.

However, Gent were left to rue the missed chances as Brugge took the lead against the run of play, when Senna Miangue was brought down inside the box and up stepped Millan, who sent goalkeeper Sinan Bolat the wrong way.

In the 38th minute, Cameroonian Ngadeu-Ngadjui was yellow-carded after his clumsy challenge on the advancing Franck Kanoute of Senegal as the two teams went into the half-time break with Brugge enjoying a 1-0 lead.

On resumption, Gent upped their tempo and they were rewarded in the 63rd minute when De Sart sneaked the ball past Didillon to make it 1-1.

Article continues below

Kanoute was also yellow-carded after his effort to clear the ball hit his hands and in the 73rd minute, Lemajic made it 2-1 to stun the away team.

Despite the defeat, Brugge remain top of the 18-team table with 18 points from nine matches while Gent moved up two places to position twelve with eleven points from nine matches.

Gent will shift their focus to the Europa League where they will host Anorthosis in their Group B fixture on September 30 before they return to league action with an away game against Antwerp on October 3 at Bosuilstadion.