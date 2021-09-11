Okocha makes bold Arsenal prediction against Norwich City that will relieve Arteta

The 48-year-old former Nigeria international has predicted a first season win for the Gunners when they play at home on Saturday

Nigeria legend Jay-Jay Okocha has revealed his prediction for the Premier League matches set for this weekend, tipping Arsenal to get a convincing win against Norwich City.

The North London outfit has endured a painful start to their 2021-22 campaign and they are yet to win a match from the three played, lying at the bottom of the 20-team table.

And ahead of their fourth game of the campaign against Norwich at the Emirates Stadium, the former Super Eagles midfielder has predicted a 3-1 win for the Mikel Arteta-led side.

In a post on his Instagram page, the 48-year-old, who played in England for Bolton Wanderers, has given his prediction for all the six Premier League matches lined up for Saturday.

In his other predictions, Okocha has tipped Manchester United, who are set to hand winger Cristiano Ronaldo a second debut, to beat Newcastle United 4-0 at Old Trafford, while he has also predicted a 2-1 win for Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace against Tottenham Hotspur at Selhurst Park Stadium.

Despite enjoying a host of African players, among them Zambia’s Patson Daka, Nigeria’s Kelechi Iheanacho, and Wilfred Ndidi, Ghana's Daniel Amartey, Okocha has tipped Leicester City to be thumped 4-1 by Manchester City in their backyard.

Okocha has also predicted a 2-0 win for Watford, who also enjoy the presence of Nigerian players led by Emmanuel Dennis, Oghenekaro Etebo, and Senegalese forward Ismaila Sarr, against Wolverhampton Wanderers, and predicted a 3-0 win for Chelsea against Aston Villa.

Arsenal started their campaign on a losing note after going down 2-0 against promoted side Brentford at Brentford Community Stadium.

The Gunners then suffered a 2-0 defeat against Chelsea at the Emirates before they travelled to the Etihad Stadium where they were hammered 5-0 by Man City.