Okereke backs Club Brugge to make history in Champions League

The Nigerian forward is optimistic of his side’s chances of progressing beyond the group stage of the European competition

David Okereke believes can make history in the by advancing into the knock-out stages of the competition.

The Belgian First Division A champions will take on Italian side in their last group game on Tuesday night.

The Blue and Black are currently third in Group F with seven points from five games, three behind leaders and two adrift of Lazio.

More teams

Club Brugge must secure victory over Simone Inzaghi’s side to they seal a place in the next stage of the European competition.

Okereke is optimistic his side can stun the club to ensure they realize their target of making history in the tournament.

“Whether we were already focused on Tuesday? We take one match at a time and always prepare ourselves for our next opponent,” Okereke told the club website.

“We want to win every match and are professionals. We have to do our job every time we play.

“We are full of energy right now since we won [against Zenit St. Petersburg]. We have nothing to lose in Rome and can write history. We will go for it on Tuesday."

Okereke teamed up with Club Brugge in the summer of 2019 after signing a four-year contract and has been consistent for his side.

In the current campaign, he has made 12 appearances across all competitions, including two in the Champions League.

The Nigeran forward has scored two goals this season, including his match-winner against Sint-Truiden last Saturday.

Okereke is delighted with how he adapted at the club since his arrival and promised to play anywhere he is needed.

"I feel good and enjoy the matches. Soccer is no table tennis. It is a sport with eleven players,” he continued.

Article continues below

“Club Brugge are a good team. I also adapt myself as a player and play wherever the coach needs me."

Okereke will be expected to make his third appearance for Club Brugge in the Champions League against Lazio.