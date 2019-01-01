Rennes sign Senegal’s Mbaye Niang from Torino

The Red and Blacks have triggered the option to buy the 24-year-old attacker after impressing on loan

French side have signed Mbaye Niang permanently from on a four-year contract.

The Senegalese joined the Red and Blacks on loan at the start of last season and was impressive as Julien Stephan’s men finish 10th in the Ligue 1 table.

Niang scored 14 goals in 44 appearances across all competitions to emerge as the club’s top scorer for the 2018-19 season.

On the back of the fine performances, the Red and Blacks triggered the option to buy the attacker.

"We are very pleased to announce the closing of the Mbaye Niang call option. He has now signed for the Stade Rennais FC until 2023,” Rennes president Olivier Letang told club website.

“Since last August when we signed him, Mbaye has gradually found its place in the locker room and in the field.

“He quickly became part of the red and black project of which he is now an important player. Julien Stephan and I did not imagine another option than keeping M'Baye in our club."

After signing the deal, Niang expressed his delight to stay with the Red and Blacks.

"I am very happy to continue the adventure with Stade Rennais FC,” Niang said.

"I had expressed my desire to stay for several weeks and I knew this reciprocal desire. I feel good here, the season has been exceptional.

“I want to continue and give back the confidence that the President has granted me in my loan and continues to grant me today with this option.

“Stade Rennais FC is an ambitious club and I am very happy to be part of this project. I am very proud to wear the colours red and black next season, a beautiful season awaits us."

On the international scene, Niang will hope to make 's squad to the 2019 in next month.

The Terenga Lions have been drawn in Group C along with , and .