Official: Amine Gouiri joins Nice from Lyon for €7 million

The Franco-Algerian refused to continue with Les Gones and will instead head to the French Riviera

Olympique have announced the departure of Amine Gouiri who has opted to sign for Nice in a €7 million deal.

The 20-year old began his youth career with Les Gones and signed his first professional contract in 2017.

He made his first-team debut in a 0–0 home draw against on November 19, 2017, coming on after 73 minutes to replace Tanguy Ndombele who is now at Hotspur.

Gouiri made a total of 15 senior appearances for Lyon, including five during the 2019-20 season.

He played once in Ligue 1, coming on in the final minute of a 2-0 win at Metz, two matchdays before the league was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic and ultimately cancelled.

The 20-year old had more minutes in cup competitions, playing 23 minutes in French Cup first-round and second-round wins over Bourg-en-Bresse and . His biggest involvement came in the French League Cup, getting action for 79 minutes in a 4-1 win against in the round of 16.

Gouriri was clearly not keen to continue with Lyon as competition for places in the forward line are intense with the likes of Memphis Depay, Moussa Dembele, Karl Toko Ekambi and Bertrand Traore on the list.

“Olympique Lyonnais informs of the transfer of Amine Gouiri to OGC Nice for an amount of €7 million to which may be added a profit of 15% on the capital gain of a possible future transfer,” Lyon said in a statement.

“The club thanks Amine for his state of mind, his investment and his professionalism since he joined the Academy at the age of 13 then the professional group in 2017, even if he would have liked him to accept a loan from a year, which he unfortunately refused. Olympique Lyonnais wishes him great success for the rest of his career at OGC Nice.”

Lyon finished in seventh place and were nine points short of European qualification. They are however still involved in the , with a 1-0 first-leg lead over in the round of 16.

Nice in their own statement were pleased to have Gouriri whom they described as “promising”.

"OGC Nice is pleased to welcome a promising young striker [Gouiri], very enthusiastic about joining the Nice project,” read the statement.

Nice finished two places above Lyon in fifth, and just a place above for the qualification berth.