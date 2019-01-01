Odion Ighalo wins Africa Cup of Nations Golden Boot

Thanks to his strike in the third place match, the Nigeria international moved ahead of four rivals to claim the prize for the first time

Odion Ighalo has won the 2019 Golden Boot, having scored five goals for in the tournament.

The 30-year-old moved two goals clear of Riyad Mahrez, Adam Ounas, Cedric Bakambu and Sadio Mane following his first-half strike against in the third place match.

Ighalo’s heroics helped the Super Eagles finish third in . He started with one goal in the group stage, which was against Burundi and followed it up with a brace against , before scoring one each against and Tunisia.

With this feat, Ighalo becomes the sixth Nigeria after Segun Odegbami, Rasheed Yekini, Julius Aghaowa, Jay-Jay Okocha and Emmanuel Emenike to win this prize.