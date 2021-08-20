Odegaard returns to Arsenal in £30m transfer as permanent deal is done with Real Madrid

The Norwegian playmaker, who enjoyed a successful loan spell in north London last season, is back in familiar surroundings

Arsenal have completed the £30 million ($41m) signing of Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid, with a former loan star brought back to Emirates Stadium on a permanent basis.

The Gunners took a talented Norway international on a short-term deal during the winter transfer window of 2021 as they sought to bring added creativity into their ranks.

Odegaard caught the eye during his short time in England and, having been unable to force his way into Carlo Ancelotti's plans at Santiago Bernabeu, is now ready to commit to Premier League heavyweights.

What has been said?

Announcing the deal on the club's official website, Arsenal have said of Odegaard: "The Norwegian international re-joins after spending the second half of last season on loan with us, during which time he made 20 appearances, notably scoring in our Premier League win over Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium in March.

"The 22 year-old started his career in Norway with Stromsgodset, where he made his debut as a 15 year-old in April 2014, becoming the youngest-ever player to feature in Norway’s top division. He was signed by Real Madrid in January 2015 and subsequently became their youngest player in May 2015.

"In the three seasons from 2017-18, Martin spent loan spells with Heerenveen and Vitesse Arnhem in the Netherlands and then back in Spain with Real Sociedad in 2019-20, where he helped the club reach the final of the Copa Del Rey.

"The attacking midfielder has also made 30 appearances for Norway, making his debut in August 2014, becoming the youngest player to represent his country’s senior national team at the age of just 15 years and 253 days."

