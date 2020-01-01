Oboabona bags assist in Dinamo Batumi’s decimation of FC Chikhura

The Nigeria international was involved in one of Batumi’s goals as they breezed past their hosts in Sunday’s Georgian elite division clash

Godfrey Oboabona put in a good shift in Dinamo Batumi’s 4-0 triumph over FC Chikhura by accounting for an assist.

Having defeated FC Samtredia 2-0 in their last Georgian Erovnuli Liga encounter, George Geguchadze’s men secured an away win at the Central Stadium Sachkhere to continue their unbeaten start to the season.

Batumi made their intent known as early as the third minute when Giorgi Nikabadze beat goalkeeper Giorgi Begashvili to give the visitors the lead.

More teams

Injury to winger Goncalves Nogueira saw him coming on for Tornike Gaprindashvili but that did not threaten Geguchadze’s team as they doubled their lead two minutes later through defender Mamuka Kobakhidze, who converted the international’s assist.

Jaba Jigauri ensured that his team went into the half-time break with a 3-0 lead after making good use of Nikabadze’s assist.

FC Chikhura had their own fair share of opportunities, nevertheless, the trio of Giorgi Bukhaidze, Luka Kikabidze and Tengiz Tsikaridze were unable to convert the chances that came their way nor beat a backline marshalled by Oboabona and Vladimer Mamuchashvili.

Jigauri completed his brace in the 79th minute with Mamuchashvili credited for the assist.

Oboabona saw every minute of action alongside compatriot Benjamin Teidi as Dinamo Batumi secured their second away win of the season.

With this result, they have now accrued 17 points after nine matches to stay second in the log - one point behind leaders Dinamo Tbilisi.

Oboabona and his team visit Sport-kompleksi Shatili next Sunday for their next fixture against Merani Tbilisi. Zorbeg Ebralidze’s men, who are 10th in the log, are yet to win a game since the commencement of the season.

Article continues below

The Nigerian took to social media to revel in his team’s victory as well as hist assist.

One assist for me and another away win for Dinamo Batumi today. Kudos to my team for a job well done. We will keep fighting until we get the league title which is our main focus. — Godfrey Oboabona (MON) (@oboabona) August 9, 2020

“One assist for me and another away win for Dinamo Batumi today. Kudos to my team for a job well done. We will keep fighting until we get the league title which is our main focus,” he tweeted.

After spells with Rizespor in the Turkish Super Lig, ’s HNK Gorica and ’s Al Ahli, the 29-year-old joined the Georgian outfit, who will be campaigning in the next season.