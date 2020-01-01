Obasi wants Rohr to fortify Super Eagles with experienced players

The former Nigeria international has praised the present players at the German’s disposal but believes he needs to strengthen the team

Chinedu Obasi has advised national team coach Gernot Rohr to fortify the Super Eagles with experienced players.

The West Africans finished 2020 as the 35th best team in the world after failing to secure a single victory in the year.

The outbreak of coronavirus forced football activities into a hiatus and the Super Eagles only played four games in the year.

More teams

Nigeria lost to African champions in a friendly before playing out a draw against in another build-up game.

The three-time African champions also recorded back-to-back draws against Sierra Leone in their qualifiers, including their not-too impressive performance in Benin City, where they surrendered a four-goal lead.

Obasi has praised the performances of the current players in the Super Eagles squad but believes the team needs to be strengthened.

“We have a great team, but sometimes it’s difficult to say like the last game; it didn’t go the way we would have wanted, going four ahead of Sierra Leone and the opponents coming back, it’s always a very difficult situation,” Obasi told Brila FM.

“At the same time, I think we have a great team, it’s all about finding a way to get the best out of the boys, I just think that’s the key.

“And sometimes, there are places where you need experience, but it’s not my job; I’m just a spectator watching from outside and it is a different ball game when you are with the team. But I wish them all the best next year.

Obasi was one of the standout performers at the 2010 World Cup in , where Nigeria failed to advance past the group stage.

The 34-year-old forward made 26 appearances for the Super Eagles and scored four goals during his time in the national team.

Obasi currently plays for Austrian side SCR Altach and previously starred for 04, Lyn and AIK among others.