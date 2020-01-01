Nwakaeme limps off with injury as Ekuban and Ndiaye power Trabzonspor to Turkish Cup final

Tuesday's win steered the Black Sea Storm to the final but the Nigeria international was in action for 35 minutes before he was replaced due to injury

’s Anthony Nwakaeme picked up an injury while ’s Caleb Ekuban and ’s Badou Ndiaye powered Trabzonspor to the Turkish Cup final after a 3-1 win over on Tuesday.

The African stars earned their spots in the Black Sea Storm starting XI on Tuesday but Nwakaeme could not continue the game after suffering a knock and he was replaced by Bilal Basacikoglu in the 35th minute.

A brace from Alexander Sorloth and a stoppage-time goal from Filip Novak gave Trabzonspor a crucial away win at the Ulker Stadium and a 5-2 aggregate victory.

Ekuban provided a brace of assists for Sorloth's goals in each half of the encounter and Ndiaye turned provider for Novak's strike that sealed their triumph.

Mali's Simon Falette ad 's Nabil Dirar were also on parade for Fenerbahce, but their contributions could not save the hosts from defeat.

The winner between Alanyaspor and Antalyaspor in the second semi-final scheduled for Thursday will face Trabzonspor in the final.

The Black Sea Storm sit at the summit of the Turkish Super Lig standings, level on 56 points with second-placed but they have been handed a one-season ban from European football for breaching Uefa Financial Fair Play regulations.

Ahead of their next league fixture against Alanyaspor on June 22, Huseyin Cimsir’s side will be hoping to have Nwakaeme back in full fitness.

The Nigeria forward has played 35 games in all competitions this season, and he has contributed 14 goals and seven assists so far.

Ekuban is another impressive player at the Senol Gunes Stadium who has contributed five goals and five assists in 24 appearances while Ndiaye who is on a season-long loan from , has returned two goals and three assists for the Black Sea Storm.