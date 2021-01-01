'Now there are two of us to scare opponents!' - Ibrahimovic thrilled with AC Milan's Mandzukic move

The Swedish star is looking forward to linking up with his new team-mate

Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he is thrilled to see add Mario Mandzukic, quipping that there are now two goalscorers that should strike fear into opposing defences.

Ibrahimovic's incredible start to the season continued on Monday as the Swedish star fired twice to lead 10-man Milan to a 2-0 win over .

The goals were his 11th and 12th goals of the season, with Ibrahimovic reaching that goal mark in just eight games.

More teams

The Rossoneri will have another forward option to count on soon, with the club set to sign former Juventus forward Mandzukic on a six-month contract.

And Ibrahimovic sees that signing, as well as the addition of French midfielder Soualiho Meite from , as a positive for a club that is already scoring plenty in Serie A

"I am very happy," the Swedish striker told Sky. "There will be two of us to scare the opponents now!"

He added: "So far we are doing well. We are almost halfway through the league and now the games are starting to be more difficult.

"It will be a very tough season, but now with Mandzukic and Meite, and I don't know if others will arrive, we will have more players available for the coach that can rotate in."

Milan boss Stefano Pioli, meanwhile, says he is excited to see the competition between the two veteran strikers going forward.

“Ibra said he’ll take care of keeping him at bay,” Pioli joked after the match. “I’m happy, the club is ambitious, they want Milan back on top. Mandzukic’s arrival goes into this situation.

“Given the many commitments and critical issues of this season, we need many players.

“I also tell them that the quantity of minutes is not important, but the quality.

“When the club proposed it to me, I immediately said yes, I spoke to him, he’s very motivated, he’s a winner"

Ibrahimovic set a new personal best on Monday, as his two goals ensured that he has found the net in nine successive starts in a top-five league for the first time in his career.

And, after firing his brace, Ibrahimovic said it was a message to the younger players on the pitch, who have pushed him to remain at such a high level.

"Difficult game. Today it went well and with one less [player on the pitch], it's not easy to play," he said.

Article continues below

"These young people are motivating me, they play against me and make me run more and I don't give up."

AC Milan currently sit atop Serie A, ahead of rivals who are currently in second place.

Next up for Ibrahimovic and Co. is a clash with before the Serie A leaders face off with Inter in the quarter-finals.