NorthEast United's Robert Jarni - ATK are a dangerous team

The Croatian coach wants his team to get back to winning ways against a strong ATK side...

FC will look to continue to remain unbeaten in the (ISL) season six when they take on in their seventh match on Saturday in Guwahati.

The Highlanders are on the back to consecutive draws against FC and .

NorthEast United head coach Robert Jarni expects difficult competition from the visitors as both the team will look to jump to the top spot.

Ahead of their match against ATK, the Croatian coach said, "ATK are a dangerous team. They have a very good balance in the team. Many players are very good with each other. And we want to give everything in the pitch to win the game. Tomorrow is a difficult game. Now we have to play every difficult team like (FC) Goa, Bengaluru (FC)."

Jarni also mentioned that he is confident about his team's chances of winning and he believes in the scoring abilities of his players.

"It does not depend upon us when the goals will come. When you play away from home, it is difficult to score as well. We have many different players who are scoring the goals and making a difference. We hope to play best our game against ATK. They have big players. We want to give everything in the pitch tomorrow. We want the three points," said the former Croatian international player before signing off.