ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United likely to sign Deshorn Brown as Kwesi Appiah's replacement; Dheeraj Singh to join FC Goa

The Highlanders are likely to rope in Jamaican forward Deshorn Brown from Bengaluru to replace injured striker Kwesi Appiah...

are all set to rope in Jamaican striker Deshorn Brown from Bengaluru in the ongoing January transfer window.

The Highlanders' Ghanaian forward Kwesi Appiah who is out of action for nearly a month currently due to an injury is set to be replaced by the Bengaluru striker.

Brown had joined the Blues last season during the January window on an 18-month contract and had appeared in seven (ISL) matches scoring three goals. He has played 10 matches out of which he has started in only four and has not scored a single goal yet.

Kwesi Appiah, who played in eight ISL matches for the Highlanders this season has scored three goals but unfortunately is now out of action due to an injury. It is unlikely that the Ghanian will get fit until the end of the season and hence the Highlanders management has decided to sign a replacement for the former man.

Both Bengaluru and NorthEast United have not had the best of starts to the season. They are in the sixth and eighth position respectively after 11 matches. Both the teams have scored 13 goals so far in the season.

Another glaring similarity of the clubs are both of them have parted ways with their managers. While Carles Cuadrat left Bengaluru before their match against , Gerard Nus was shown the door after NorthEast drew 1-1 against the Blues. Naushad Moosa is currently in charge of Bengaluru while Khalid Jamil has returned as the interim head coach of the Highlanders.

Brown has had a tough 2020-21 season so far and will look for greener pastures at NorthEast United.

Last year Manuel Onwu had left the Blues in midseason due to poor performance and joined Odisha FC where shined bright in the second half of the season. It will be interesting to see if Brown too can do something similar and change the fortunes of NorthEast.

Meanwhile, are set to sign 's reserve goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem who is expected to join the Gaurs next week. The former U17 goalkeeper, who made his ISL debut with , is yet to make an ISL appearance for ATK Mohun Bagan.

It must be noted that Goa's regular goalkeeper Mohammed Nawaz's contract is set to finish at the end of the season.