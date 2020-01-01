NorthEast United's Robert Jarni confident of defeating FC Goa

Robert Jarni is confident that his team can do well against FC goa...

When went up against last time out, a late equaliser from Manvir Singh denied the Highlanders all three points. On Wednesday, both the teams will lock horns against each other in the reverse fixture and NorthEast head coach Robert Jarni is not willing to settle for anything less than a win.

"We have nine matches to go. We will go there to win. We have played against Goa and they scored in the 96th min. They are a good team but we are confident as we are (as good as Goa). We have two important matches coming up for us. The mood in the team is really great and we are ready for the match," commented the Croatian.

Khelo Youth Games preparations are going on in full swing at the Sarusajai Stadium but the coach insists that his team remains focused on the job at hand and it has not hampered their preparations.

"We are completely focused on the next match. The outside things do not influence us. The players are ready to give their best."

NorthEast have played only two games in the last 20 days but Jarni believes that the long breaks have had little effect on his team.

"We lose a few things of course. But it has little influence on us. We had a good game against Kerala and the only thing is that we didn't score (one more goal). We were much better than Kerala."