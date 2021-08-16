Nordin Amrabat: AEK Athens sign ex-Al Nassr winger on two-year deal

The pacey winger is set to continue his career in Greece after he left Saudi Arabia at the expiry of his contract last month

AEK Athens have confirmed the signing of former Al Nassr and Galatasaray winger Nordin Amrabat on a two-year contract.

Amrabat joined the Yellow-Blacks on a free transfer after his three-year stay in Saudi Arabia came to an end last month.

The 34-year-old has immediately started training with Vladan Milojevic’s team as he gets ready for his potential debut in their Super League opening fixture against Ionikos on Saturday.

After previous spells in the Premier League, La Liga, Dutch Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League and Turkish Super Lig, the Netherlands-born star revealed that he made the move to Greece to make a statement and boost his chances of helping Morocco qualify for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

“I remain hungry. Yes, I am 34 years old but age is a simple number,” Amrabat told the club’s website. “I'm really in very good shape, I'm hungry, I wanted to come here.

“When I do something, I always do it with my heart, so I came here to win distinctions, the goal is the title. When I talked to the team, they told me that they are creating a new team, with a new coach, I know the coach, he is a really good coach, I faced him last season.

“So I'm here to show who I am, to become a champion, to play well and I also still have the goal with my national team. I want to go to the World Cup with Morocco and all this will happen if I do well here. Fans can expect good things from me, for sure."

Nordin, elder brother of Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat, left his mark in Saudi Arabia by helping Al Nassr win the top-flight crown in the 2018-19 season and he also clinched two Super Cups with the Knight of Najd.

On Friday, Al Nassr fans paid their respect to the Morocco international during their league opener at the King Saud University Stadium as they chanted his name in the 11th minute (his former jersey number).