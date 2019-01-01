Nobody was concerned about Salah's drought, insists Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp

The Egypt international's goal against Southampton on Friday ended a run of eight goalless games

Mohamed Salah's attitude and ‘work rate’ gave no room for doubting his ability to overcome his goal drought, says manager Jurgen Klopp.

Prior to Friday's 3-1 win over , the reigning African Player of the Year had not scored in eight previous games.

He had come close to breaking the barren run on numerous occasions and even played a big role in the Reds’ winning goal against Hotspur, thus, keeping them in the Premier League title race.

However, at the St. Mary's Stadium, he scored a ‘beautiful’ winner, sprinting 50 yards before slotting home his 50th Premier League goal for Liverpool.

"Nobody was concerned, he wasn't concerned [about the drought],” Klopp said.

“He's a grown man. His work rate was always brilliant, in training and in games.

“But when you score a world-class goal, of course it helps.

“A beautiful goal, so decisive, so important."

The German tactician also lauded Salah's response to the criticisms that was faced with during his testing, unconvincing period.

“The best way to describe the situation Salah was the big chance he had in Munich,” Klopp said.

“He was so close in so many moments, and now he has 18 goals, seven or eight assists. It’s a brilliant number.

“He’s a grown man, and he knows he has to work for it.”