No Stoke City return for Afobe despite injury - Bristol City boss Johnson

The DR Congo forward has been out of action since September but he is expected to see out the remainder of his loan

Benik Afobe will remain at until the end of the 2019-20 season despite his knee injury, manager Lee Johnson has confirmed.

Afobe moved to Ashton Gate on a season-long loan from in August and has been on the sidelines since September after damaging his anterior cruciate ligament in training.

The 26-year-old who scored three goals in his first five matches for the Robins, has started the rehabilitation process close to his home, after the death of his two-year-old daughter, Amora in November.

Despite the setback that will keep Afobe out of action for the majority of the season, Johnson confirmed Bristol City won't terminate his temporary contract and they will wait for his return towards the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

"Benik Afobe's not with us and he's not with Stoke either," Johnson said, per Bristol Live.

"He's obviously been through a horrendous time as a family. And he's working from a London clinic that allows him to support his family when they need him most. And he can continue to build his rehab.

"We're in constant touch - I am personally, the club is with him and so are Stoke.

"And he's very happy at the moment in terms of his injury and the way he's progressing within that injury.

"He's our player until the end of the season. So if he's ready come March or April then he's in."

Bristol City are ninth in the Championship table with 41 points after 27 matches.