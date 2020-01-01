No punishment for PSG star Neymar or Marseille's Gonzalez following racism accusation

The French federation investigated claims that the Marseille man abused the Paris Saint-Germain star in a recent clash

Neymar and Alvaro Gonzalez will not face any additional punishment following the Brazilian's accusation of racism against the defender after he was sent off in 's loss to earlier this month.

The Brazilian star earned a red card in the final moments of a heated clash between the two French sides as five players were sent off following a late-game melee in Marseille's 1-0 win.

Neymar was dismissed for slapping Gonzalez across the back of the head and, after the match, he said that his actions were prompted by a racist taunt from the Marseille man.

Leandro Paredes and Dario Benedetto, who sparked the brawl after a scuffle, were both sent off as well while PSG defender Layvin Kurzawa and Marseille's Jordan Amavi saw straight reds for violent acts during the melee.

The PSG forward claimed he was called a "monkey son of a bitch" and added that his "only regret is not hitting that asshole in the face" in a string of social media posts following the game.

Gonzalez, meanwhile, denied Neymar's claims, saying that Neymar needed "to learn how to lose and accept it on the field".

Afterwards, Neymar was accused of making racist insults towards Marseille's Hiroko Sakai as well, with Marquinhos leaping to the defence of his team-mate.

In the weeks since, Neymar received a two-match ban for his dismissal, with the French federation announcing that it would investigate the claims of racism.

However, that investigation has produced no suspensions for either player for the alleged racism or the war of words on social media after the match.

“After examining the case, hearing the players and representatives of the clubs, the Commission notes that it does not have sufficient convincing evidence to allow it to establish the materiality of the facts of statements of a discriminatory nature by Alvaro Gonzalez at the against Neymar during the meeting, nor against Neymar towards Alvaro Gonzalez." the federation said in a statement.

Marseille added: "Olympique de Marseille are satisfied with the decision of the disciplinary committee. Alvaro Gonzalez is not racist, any accusation against him on this subject is unfair and unfounded. Olympique de Marseille is and will remain the club of anti-racism."

As part of that initial suspension, Neymar was also hit with a one-match suspended ban, which would come into effect if the Brazilian engages in further violent conduct upon his return.

Paredes received an identical sentence, while Kurzawa, who kicked out at Amavi, was hit with a six-match ban for his role in the melee.

Benedetto, meanwhile, was suspended for one match, while Amvai was suspended three games for throwing a punch.

PSG currently sit seventh in ahead of Friday's match with Angers, having earned nine points from the three matches after a pair of season-opening defeats.

Marseille, meanwhile, are on eight points ahead of a meeting with this weekend.