No offers for 'hottest product in Europe' Jovic, says Eintracht Frankfurt director Bobic

The Bundesliga club insist they have had no offers for the 21-year-old and state they expect him to remain at the club

’s sporting director Fredi Bobic insists the club have had no offers for Luka Jovic.

Bobic also branded Jovic as “the hottest product in Europe” while stating he expects the 21-year-old to stay at the club beyond this summer at the end of his loan spell from , which includes an option to buy him outright.

The international has bagged 15 goals for Frankfurt this season while also assisting five others, and this has attracted attention from all over Europe.

However, despite rumoured interest from the likes of and , Bobic stated the club have had no offers for the striker.

"Nothing has happened, absolutely nothing,” Bobic told Die Welt regarding Jovic's future. "Soon we will trigger the purchase option in his deal.

"An offer for Luka has not been made available to us. We know that the player is being watched by the big clubs in Europe. That's fact. That talks about the player take place in the background, is also obvious. That is normal.

“Due to his age and performance, Luka is currently the hottest product in Europe.

"I'm in good talks with his agency. We all, including Luka, are focusing on the final spurt [of the season]. We can still achieve a lot. And Luka really feels like scoring goals in the Bundesliga and ."

Frankfurt have scored 51 goals in the Bundesliga this season, which is more than every other side besides and Bayern Munich.

This is down to Jovic's sublime form, but the likes of Ante Rebic and Sebastian Haller have also made vital contributions with goals of their own.

Despite the club all-round impressive strikeforce, Bobic remains convinced the team will be able to avoid selling any of their star players this summer.

“Honestly, yes,” he responded when quizzed if he thinks all three players will remain. “They are bound by contract, that's one thing.

“On the other hand, the boys feel comfortable here. They have fun. There's a big gang with the club and the fans. They enjoy it at Eintracht.

“Of course, we know that they are in demand. But we do not put anyone in the shop window.”

Frankfurt's next fixture is home against on March 31 in the Bundesliga.