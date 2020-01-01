Nnadozie: Nigeria goalkeeper signs for Paris FC

The goalkeeper has sealed a move to the French outfit after passing her medicals and putting pen to paper on Wednesday​

French women's top division side Paris FC have secured the services of goalkeeper Chimaka Nnadozie on an 18-month deal.

The move to ends Nnadozie's journey with Nigerian league champions Rivers Angels after she officially passed her medicals and agreed to personal terms on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old was part of Nigeria's campaign at the 2019 Fifa Women's World Cup in France, where she emerged the youngest goalkeeper to keep a clean-sheet in the tournament.

She starred in three matches, spectacularly against hosts France as the country made the Round of 16 for the first time in 20 years.

The 2019 African Women's Football Player of the Year nominee helped Nigeria win their maiden Wafu Women's Cup and a first African Games gold in 12 years in last year.

At club level, Nnadozie helped Rivers Angels win three titles during her three-year stint, including the 2018-19 Nigeria Women's Premier League diadem.

The capture of the Nigerian hot prospect underscored the quest of Sandrine Soubeyrand's team to finish on a high as she becomes the second signing after Hovana Solaun from Klepp this January.

After putting pen to paper at Stade Robert Bobin, Nnadozie took to social media to share her emotional farewell message to her former club Rivers Angels.

Nnadozie will become the second Nigerian currently plying her trade in France after striker Desire Oparanozie with .

Paris are sixth on the French top-flight log with 17 points from 13 matches and could hand Nnadozie her debut against Soyaux on Saturday.