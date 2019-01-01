Nketiah to continue recovery - Leeds United coach Bielsa

The Argentine tactician has stressed that the Anglo-Ghanaian's situation is still being assessed

Marcelo Bielsa coach has stated that nothing has changed about Eddie Nketiah's abdominal injury and the duration he will be out for is still unknown.

The 20-year-old was omitted from the Whites' matchday squad which faced Queens Park last weekend, suffering the injury the day before in training.

It came as a big blow to the youngster who looked set to earn his first start for the Yorkshire side in the Championship.

“It’s the same I said before, his injury is in his abdomen,” Bielsa was quoted saying in the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“Week to week we evaluate the time of recovery. Now [it has been] one week and they told us one more week to see how he progresses. In the next seven days I will inform you if he is able or must continue to recover.”

With parent club monitoring Nketiah's progress at Leeds, this injury and number of minutes he further gets, could be a determinant in whether he gets to stay at Elland Road in the second half of the season or not.

Bielsa has further stated that it is the player's call to make.

“I think that if he feels comfortable with us this is going to be the key for him to stay or not," he added.

“It is for him to say, not for me. We have the same position as when he arrived at Leeds.

“After living and sharing with him, our opinion about him is better than the initial position we had before he arrived here and that was very good.”