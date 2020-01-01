Nketiah: Arsenal youngster explains ‘phone call’ goal celebration
Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah has disclosed why he settled for his trademark ‘phone call’ celebration.
Full bars at the Emirates tonight!📶 Thanks for the call @BukayoSaka87 📞. Fans were class again. Great win boys!!! ⚽️🙏🏾@arsenal #Godisgood
Antoine Griezmann boasts of various dance routines, while Cristiano Ronaldo looks to have settled on his famous 'Si!' celebration.
Nketiah's goal celebration sees him mime making a call after finding the net, a routine he performed after scoring in the Gunners’ 3-2 defeat of Everton.
🎶 "Eddie! Eddie! Eddie!"
📞 @EddieNketiah9 making his mark in #ARSEVE
When quizzed on his choice of jubilation, the Anglo-Ghanaian revealed it started before he broke into Arsenal’s first team.
"It's just a little phone call! In pre-season Arsenal Media came up with a little thing 'call me if you need a goal' so I have kind of just stuck with it,” he told the Arsenal website.
"A lot of my friends like it so they are eager for me to dial them up if I get on the scoresheet so I try to enjoy each goal, whether that is youth level, in the park, anywhere I always try to celebrate and enjoy it and it is always a blessing to score."
Nketiah would be hoping to find the net should he get a chance when Mikel Arteta’s men take on Olympiacos in Thursday’s Europa League Last 32 return leg.