Nkana coach Beston Chambeshi not concerned by away record ahead of trip to CS Sfaxien

Nkana travel to CS Sfaxien for Sunday's Caf Confederation Cup quarter-final, return leg with a slim 2-1 lead

Nkana coach Beston Chambeshi is refusing to read too much into their poor away form when they visit Club Sportif Sfaxien for Sunday's Caf Confederation Cup quarter-final second leg.

The Zambian giants edged 2-1 at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe at the weekend, thanks to goals from Kelvin Kampamba and Freddy Thsimenga.

While Nkana are fiery at home, where they have not lost since 1983 in more than 60 Caf inter-club matches, they have also carved a reputation of being bad travellers.

Nkana’s only away win this season was a 2-1 win over Mozambican champions UD Songo in the Caf preliminary round last November, before they were relegated to the Confederation Cup.

Since then, they have struggled on the road, including a 3-0 defeat at and a 4-1 drubbing by Al Hilal away in Omdurman.

With the 2-1 slender win over Sfaxien offering little security of coming out unscathed in on Sunday, Chambeshi remains upbeat of a “positive result.”

Article continues below

“I think there is no pressure, we have won the game (against CS Sfaxien). I know we have been bad travellers but we will have to work our cards well and come back with a positive result,” Chambeshi was quoted as saying by Lusaka Times.

On Sunday, Nkana might need to be at their leggy best against a Sfaxien side that haven't lost at home in this season's competition.

The Zambians could draw inspiration from the fact that Enugu and Burkinabe side Salitas came out with draws in Sfax in the group stage.