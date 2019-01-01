Nigeria’s Sone Aluko continues scoring as Hebei hold Beijing Renhe

The Nigeria international scored his second consecutive goal but was not enough to help his side claim the three points

Sone Aluko continues his scoring form as Hebei held Beijing Renhe to a 1-1 stalemate in Chinese game at Langfang Stadium on Saturday.

After opening his goal account in the Chinese top-flight last weekend, the 30-year-old found the back of the net in his seventh appearance for his side.

Aluko opened the scoring with only 13 minutes into the match after benefitting from Yongjing Cao’s assist.

Moment before the end of the match, Beijing Renhe‘s Liang Shi was shown his second yellow card and subsequently sent off.

Hebei capitalised on their numerical advantage as Dong Xuesheng equalised after he was set up by former midfielder Javier Mascherano.

With the draw, Beijing Renhe are 15th on the table after securing five points from seven games.

Aluko will hope to continue with the impressive form in order to make squad to the 2019 in slated for June and July.

The Super Eagles are in Group B along with Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar.