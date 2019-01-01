Nigeria's Simeon Nwankwo seals three-year Crotone extension

The Nigeria international's previous deal was set to expire next month, but he has been rewarded for his sterling performances with the Serie B side

Simeon Nwankwo has signed a three-year contract extension with Italian Serie B side Crotone.

Nwankwo, who joined the Pythagoreans from Portuguese outfit Gil Vicente in the summer of 2016, was set to become a free agent at the end of the season but he has penned a new deal at the club which runs through till 2022.

“I am very happy to be able to continue my story with this shirt. In Crotone, I grew up both as a man and as a footballer and I also became a dad. I thank the club for the trust it has always placed in me,” Nwankwo told Crotone's website.

Crotone’s president Gianni Vrenna lauded the 27-year-old striker upon signing the new deal, hailing his professionalism.

“Simy is an exemplary professional, an excellent guy both on and off the field. He joined the Rossoblu family three years ago and won over everyone with his generosity and goals. We are very satisfied with the agreement reached,” he said.

Nwankwo has netted 25 times in 72 games for Crotone across all competitions, with 14 of those coming in 33 Serie B games as his side finished the 2018-19 season in 11th place, thus, failing to secure an immediate return to Italian the top-flight.

The striker is an outsider for a place in Gernot Rohr's squad ahead of 's 2019 campaign.

He has not been considered as an option since the Super Eagles crashed out of the 2018 World Cup in .

The three-time African champions are drawn in Group B alongside Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar.