Nigeria's Paul Onuachu wins Danish Cup with Midtjylland

The Super Eagles player helped the Wolves clinch their first trophy of the season at the Telia Parken

Paul Onuachu has won the 2018-19 Danish Cup title with Midtjylland after his side defeated Brondby IF 4-3 on penalties on Friday.

With six minutes into the game, Kian Hansen opened the scoring for the before Dominik Kaiser levelled for the Boys from the Westside in the 21st minute.

Locked at 1-1, the game proceeded into a penalty shoot-out after extra-time with Anthony Jung, Kamil Wilczek and Besar Halimi converting their kicks for Brondby IF while Jakob Poulsen, Marc Dal Hende, Awer Mabil and Alexander Scholz scored for the Wolves.

The victory saw Kenneth Andersen’s men clinch the title for the first time in their history.

Onuachu featured for 100 minutes in the encounter before he made way for Artem Dovbyk.

The 24-year-old attacker has scored 21 goals in 39 appearances across all competitions this season.

On the international scene, the lanky Nigerian striker will be expected to play a key role for the Super Eagles in the 2019 , slated for June and July.

The three-time African champions are in Group B along with Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar.