Nigeria's latest position in the Fifa World Rankings revealed

The West African country have moved up two places in the newly-released rating despite not playing any competitive game since November

have climbed to the 29th position in the latest Fifa rankings released by the world governing body on Thursday.

The Super Eagles garnered 1493 points, same as the points acquired in the last edition released in March which ranked the West Africans 31st.

Nigeria are third in Africa behind 2019 runner-up, , who have 1555 points and [1506] while and are placed fourth and fifth respectively.

The West Africans last played a competitive game in November, during an Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers outing against the Republic of Benin and Lesotho.

The three-time African champions defeated the sides 2-1 and 4-1 respectively to top Group L with six points.

Nigeria were scheduled to take on Sierra Leone in an Afcon qualifying game in March but the outbreak of the coronavirus forced the match to be postponed.

The game has now been scheduled for November 9 and the Super Eagles have lined up two friendly games in preparation for the encounter.

The West Africans will square off against before they take on Tunisia on October 8 and 10 respectively.

Nigeria’s best ranking was in April 1994 when they reached the 5th position following their success at the Africa Cup of Nations where they emerged as champions for the second time in their history.

The Super Eagles finished third at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in after defeating Tunisia in the semi-finals.

are the best-ranked side in the world, with occupying the second position while , and are third, fourth and fifth respectively.

The next global ranking will be released on October 22, 2020, and Nigeria will hope to improve on their current position.