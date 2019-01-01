Nigeria’s Esiti joins Greek champions PAOK from Gent

The Nigeria international has ended his three-year stay with the Buffalos and reached a long-term deal with the Toumba Stadium outfit

Anderson Esiti has joined Greek One champions from Belgian side Gent.

The 25-year-old Nigerian midfielder signed a four-year contract with the Double-headed Eagle of the North on Thursday.

Esiti, who had previously played for Portuguese sides Leixoes and Estoril, made 77 league appearances for the Belgian First Division A side before his departure.

Esiti will team up with Anglo-Nigerian and former forward Chuba Akpom and ’s Omar El Kaddouri.

The midfielder could make his first appearance for PAOK when they clash with Fortuna Sittard in a pre-season friendly game on Saturday.