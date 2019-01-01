Nigeria’s Chris Emeruwa resumes as Caf Head of Safety and Security
Dr. Christian Emeruwa has commenced work as the Confederation of African Football’s Head of Safety and Security in Cairo.
Emeruwa, who is also a Fifa security officer boasts of a proven track record in safety and security matters at match venues across the globe.
Before his appointment, the doctorate degree holder in health education and human kinetics had served as special assistant to three successive Nigeria Football Federation’s General Secretaries and coordinated safety and security issues at a number of matches and competitions for CAF and the world’s football governing body.
With this, he becomes the second Nigerian after Samson Adamu to take up a high –profile appointment at CAF headquarters since the election of NFF President, Amaju Melvin Pinnick into the Caf Executive Committee less than 22 months ago.
“I am delighted with the number of Nigerians we have been able to get into key positions and committees in Fifa and Caf, but we are just starting,” said Pinnick.
“I have always been saying that Nigeria is a big country globally and we can no longer remain a silent voice in international football politics. The work is ongoing to ensure more Nigerians come to the fore at global and continental levels.”
NIGERIANS IN FIFA
Amaju Pinnick – Member, Organizing Committee for FIFA Competitions
Justice Ayotunde Philips – Member, FIFA Ethics Committee (Adjudicatory Chamber)
Mallam Shehu Dikko – Member, FIFA Football Stakeholders Committee
NIGERIANS WORKING IN CAF
Samson Adamu – Director of Competitions
Dr. Christian Emeruwa – Head of Safety and Security
NIGERIANS IN CAF COMMITTEES
Amaju Pinnick – 1st Vice President/Member, Emergency Committee/President, AFCON
Barr. Seyi Akinwunmi – Member, Youth Competitions Committee
Mallam Shehu Dikko – Member, Inter-Clubs and Club Licensing System Committee
Alh. Ibrahim Gusau – Member, Organizing Committee for CHAN
Alh. Yusuf Ahmed – Member, Technical and Development Committee
Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah – Member, Organizing Committee for AFCON
Chisom Ezeoke – Member, Women Football Committee
Dr. Peter Singabele – Member, Committee on Sports Medicine
Senator Obinna Ogba – Member, Futsal and Beach Soccer Committee