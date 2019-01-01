Nigerian winger Ubong Friday joins Armenian outfit Lori FC

The 2017 Wafu Cup of Nations star has left Nigerian Professional Football League side Akwa United for a move to Europe

Ubong Friday has been snapped by Armenian top-flight side Lori FC in a deal reported to last three years.

Until his departure to Europe, Friday played only for Akwa United in the Nigerian Professional Football League; a team he has been with since leaving Akwa Starlets in the 2014-15 season. He helped the Promise Keepers to Federation Cup titles in 2015 and 2017.

The winger was also a prominent member of the Nigeria B side, helping the home Eagles to a second place finish at 2017 Wafu Cup of Nations held in , but was dropped from Salisu Yusuf's squad that starred at the 2018 African Nations Championship in .

His new side, Lori - originally established in 1936 - are a returning force in Armenian football, having left the scene in 2002 only to be revived to the second tier in 2017.

They gained promotion to participate in this season's Armenian after winning the 2017-18 Armenian First League title.

With 26 points from 18 games, Lori are currently fifth in the nine-team first division log.

Friday joins a growing list of African [notably Nigerians and Ghanaians] players in the club's books.

Isah Aliyu [5] and Sunday Ngbede [4], formerly of Nigerian top-flight outfits Remo Stars and Plateau United respectively, are only behind eight-goal Jonel Desire in the club's league goalscorers’ ranking. Friday will hope to add more firepower to the Vanadzor outfit's attack.