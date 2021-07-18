Nigerian Ofoborh missed Arsenal game with heart problem - Rangers boss Gerrard

The West African will be out of the Gers pre-season matches until he gets the green light from the specialists

Rangers head coach Steven Gerrard has revealed Nigerian Nnamdi Ofoborh missed the build-up game against Arsenal on Saturday afternoon as a precaution after a red flag regarding his heart.

The 21-year-old is not expected to be involved in the pre-season for the Scottish champions as he is still undergoing medical examinations before the next course of action is known.

The former Liverpool skipper went on to confirm the midfielder is scheduled to see specialists in the next few weeks.

"I don't think you'll see him in the short term either. Unfortunately, something has flagged up [with electrocardiography] which is his heart test," Gerrard told Rangers TV after the game against Arsenal which ended 2-2.

"We have got top medical people at the club and we check all the players thoroughly when they arrive and unfortunately there's been a bit of a red flag with a heart issue.

"He is going to see some specialists in the coming weeks and we need to do more checks and tests before we move forward which is disappointing and frustrating."

The 41-year-old went on to explain the player's situation and what has been done to ensure the player remains in the right shape mentally.

"The important thing is the player's health which we will focus on first," Gerrard continued.

"Of course it is disappointing for the player but I spoke to him [on Thursday] and told him to keep smiling and be patient and we will do everything we can to support him and get him in front of the right people.

"With the right support, hopefully, he will be back before not too long."

The 21-year-old West African joined the Gers at the beginning of the month from EFL Championship side Bournemouth, signing a four-year deal.

With his current situation, the player has played no role in the pre-season friendly matches.

Rangers started their preparations for the new season with a 1-0 win over Partick Thistle, before falling to Tranmere Rovers by the same margin.

After their game against Arsenal, they will face Blackpool on July 21.