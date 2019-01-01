Nigeria's Sone Aluko breaks Chinese Super League duck in Beijing Renhe stalemate

The Nigeria forward scored his maiden goal in the Chinese top-flight during his sixth league appearance on Saturday

Sone Aluko broke his Chinese duck in Beijing Renhe's 2-2 draw against Shenzhen on Saturday.

Aluko cancelled out Ole Selnaes' opener in the 38th minute to draw both teams level before the interval.

The strike was the Nigerian's first effort in the Chinese Super League since his loan arrival from Reading in February.

After the restart of the game, 's Makhete Diop fired Beijing Renhe ahead in the 77th minute but Jin Qiang's effort two minutes from time ensured both teams shared the points at the Beijing Fengtai Stadium.

Aluko was in action for the entire 90 minutes but was shown a yellow card in the 37th minute.

The result moved Beijing Renhe out of the relegation zone with four points from six games and they visit Hebei Fortune for their next league game on April 27.

Aluko's have been placed in Group B for the 2019 and they will begin their campaign against Burundi at the Alexandria Stadium on June 22.