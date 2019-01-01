EXTRA TIME: Nigeria players react after first training session ahead of Ukraine friendly

Gernot Rohr has 21 players at his disposal but Kelechi Iheanacho remains absent for Tuesday's friendly against Andriy Shevchenko's team

players including Samuel Chukwueze, Maduka Okoye, Leon Balogun and Victor Osimhen reacted to their first training session in Dnipro ahead of Tuesday's encounter against .

The arrival of 's Ola Aina, 's Semi Ajayi and ' Chidozie Awaziem boosted the Super Eagles camp to 21 players.

While they await the arrival of 's Kelechi Iheanacho, the team had their first training in Dnipro on Sunday.

After the workout session, most of the players were happy to link up with the national team since their third-place finish at the 2019 , while the newcomers revel in their gathering with Gernot Rohr's team.