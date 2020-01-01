Nigeria kits: New Nike designs are overwhelming hit on Twitter

Super Eagles fans have delivered their verdict on Nike’s new 2020 collection

Nike unveiled the new Nigeria kits as part of their 2020 Forum in New York on Wednesday, with the Super Eagles set to sport an eye-catching ‘Swoosh’ design moving forward.

Grammy-winning rapper Drake was one of the superstars in attendance as Nike revealed their new Nigeria kit design, and reaction to the designs on social media has been overwhelmingly positive.

The beloved 2018 Naija collection was always going to be a hard act to follow, but while some fans believe the latest designs are worthy successors, others are unconvinced that Nike have done a good job.

    However, the general consensus is that the new collection is befitting of the three-time African champions.

    Check out the pick of the Twitter reaction from fans, media and players below, and get in touch at @GoalcomNigeria to let us know whether you’re a fan of Nigeria’s new ‘Swoosh’ designs.

