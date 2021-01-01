‘I know my quality’ – Noble not intimidated by Okoye and Uzoho in Nigeria squad

The goalkeeper is not worried about the prospect of challenging Europe-based stars for a place in the Super Eagles XI against the Squirrels

John Noble claims he is in the Nigeria team to give his best, insisting he is not daunted by the presence of Maduka Okoye and Francis Uzoho in the Super Eagles squad.

The gifted Enyimba goalkeeper will challenge the duo for a place in Gernot Rohr’s starting XI when the Super Eagles take on Benin Republic in Saturday’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Porto-Novo.

When quizzed if he feels threatened knowing he must be at his best to displace the Europe-based shot-stoppers, the 27-year-old laughed off that suggestion claiming he has his own ‘quality’.

“I am not intimidated because I know my quality and I am in the Super Eagles to give my best and also to deliver for the country,” he told Goal.

“If I am given the chance to play against Benin Republic, I will surely put in my best and Nigerians should also expect nothing short of victory.

“Getting a call-up itself means a lot to me because it is the dream of every Nigerian player to feature for the Super Eagles. That was why I was extremely happy when I got the invitation.”

If the poll on Goal Twitter handle is anything to go by, Sparta Rotterdam’s Okoye is preferred in goal against the Squirrels, having claimed the higher percentage of votes cast.

Who should be in goal for the @NGSuperEagles against Benin Republic? — Goal Africa (@GoalAfrica) March 27, 2021

Although he has been in breathtaking form for Fatai Osho’s People’s Elephant – a reason why veteran Theophilus Afelokhai left the Aba giants – he was spotted by national team selectors during the two-time African kings’ Caf Confederation Cup encounter with Rivers United.

Article continues below

In the second leg play-off round at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Nobel saved two penalties and scored the decisive goal from the penalty spot after aggregate scores stood at 1-1.

“What led to my call-up was my performance against Rivers United in the Caf Confederation Cup. I picked up the challenge and delivered for my team to qualify us for the group stage,” he recalled.

Victory for the three-time African champions or a draw at least against Michel Dussuyer’s men at the Stade Charles de Gaulle will hand them a place at the 2022 Afcon.