Nigeria, Ghana and Cameroon fall in latest Fifa rankings but Kenya and Uganda rise

East African countries moved up in the December Fifa women's rankings, while the West and Central African giants crumble​d

women team alongside dropped three and 10 places respectively in the last Fifa women ranking for 2019, which was released by on Friday.

The failure of West African nations to go past the third round of the Tokyo 2020 Caf Olympic Qualifiers were accountable for their fall to 39th and 60th spot apiece in the latest global football ranking.

also surprisingly dropped three spots to 49th position despite edging past giant-killers Cote d'Ivoire 2-1 to reach the final qualifying stage for the Olympic Games in November.

remained stagnant in 55th position despite losing 2-0 to in a November friendly, while the Ivorians moved up six places to 63rd in the world.

Elsewhere, were one of the biggest movers following a Cecafa Women's Cup triumph, climbing up 10 spots to 133rd place, along with (seven places up) to 142nd, (two places up) to 144th.

Overall, Nigeria are still ranked the best on the continent, with Cameroon [49th], South Africa [55th], Ghana [60th], Cote d'Ivoire [63rd], Equatorial Guinea [71st] [81st], Mali [82nd] and [84th] and Congo [101st] occupying the top 10 spots.

Globally, earned their return to the top 10 list after Friday's convincing 6-0 victory over , while world champions the United States, , the , and ended the year in the top five places of the world rankings.

Democratic Republic of Congo [108th] were rewarded with a massive 10 spots rise following a shock 2-1 home win over Cameroon in the 2020 Olympic qualifiers in October.

29 of African nations retained their spots in the last global ranking for the year following the expulsion of West African sides and Burkina Faso from the log due to prolonged inactivity.

The next edition of the women's ranking will be released on March 27, 2020 - a week before the commencement of the 2020 African Women's Cup of Nations qualifiers.