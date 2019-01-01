Nigeria Football Federation to help ailing legend Christian Chukwu

The 68-year-old Nigeria legend has been struggling to raise the fee for his medical treatment in the United States

The Football Federation have vowed to help ailing legend Christian Chukwu overcome his present difficulty.

The 68-year-old who captained the country to their first title in 1980 has been struggling to raise a sum of $50,000 for his medical treatment in the United States.

However, NFF president Amaju Pinnick, in ahead of Friday’s 2019 African Cup of Nations draw, has directed his executives to pay a visit to the former defender and render him assistance.

“I am not in Nigeria presently but I have asked the NFF Acting President, Barr. Seyi Akinwunmi to take full charge and ensure that this matter is treated promptly,” Pinnick told TheNFF website.

“It was for this kind of development that I spoke about the welfare foundation for our legends at the 2nd AITEO-NFF Awards in Lagos on 1st April 2019. The NFF would always be there to lend support to our legends in their hour of need.”

Chukwu was the assistant coach to Clemens Westerhof when the Super Eagles won a second African Cup of Nations title in 1994.

He also coached the side between 2002 and 2005, helping the west Africans finish third at the 2004 African showpiece.